Milwaukee students return to school after lead remediation work completed

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of students in the Milwaukee area are set to return to school Tuesday, with many attending classes for the first time since lead remediation work was completed at their schools.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School is among more than 40 schools cleared of lead hazards, according to Milwaukee Public Schools. The school serves students from 4K through eighth grade.

Thousands of students and their schedules were disrupted last spring after lead concerns forced schools to close. Since then, MPS and the City of Milwaukee Health Department spent the summer cleaning up and repainting schools.

Common sources of lead hazards include lead-based paint, which can be found in any building, especially those built before 1978; lead-contaminated dust; contaminated soil; and lead in plumbing.

Lead remediation is an intensive process of cleaning, repainting, and replacing materials. The building at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School has been cleared for students, families, and faculty.

Once each school is cleaned, the Milwaukee Health Department has the final say in clearing a school to reopen. More information on the MPS lead action plan is available online, including a full list of schools that have been cleared.

