Local students with the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra are preparing to perform on violins that survived the Holocaust, bringing together history, music and memory in a powerful tribute to resilience.

TMJ4 VIOLINS OF HOPE

The instruments, known as the Violins of Hope, were rescued from the Holocaust, restored and are now being shared in Wisconsin. Behind every violin is a voice from the past — Jewish musicians once played these instruments during the darkest days of the Holocaust.

Now, Milwaukee area students are giving them new life after an emotional journey to Poland and the Czech Republic.

"It helps make a deeper connection with the music we were playing, as well as the memories, and makes sure these memories are never lost," said Kyra Jester, a Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra student.

TMJ4 Kyra Jester, a Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra student.

For these young musicians, the connection runs deep. Sal Stein, another student in the orchestra, is Jewish and feels the weight of the history he's helping preserve.

Watch: Milwaukee students perform on Holocaust survivor violins to preserve history through music

Milwaukee students perform on Holocaust survivor violins to preserve history through music

"There's also a little bit of sadness reflecting on all the cruelty, but a little bit of joy or happiness that I'm able to spread this story and play this music for everyone," Stein said.

TMJ4 Sal Stein, another student in the orchestra, is Jewish and feels the weight of the history he's helping preserve.

Just weeks ago, Jester walked through Auschwitz, playing in memory of Holocaust victims.

"It was a very hard day, something that will be very memorable because I learned so much that we just do not get taught in school," Jester said.

TMJ4 The Violins of Hope are more than instruments. Each carries scars of survival, placed in the hands of a new generation determined to keep history alive.

The Violins of Hope are more than instruments. Each carries scars of survival, placed in the hands of a new generation determined to keep history alive. The project is supported by numerous community donors, including Bader Philanthropies.

"These notes go right to your soul. They do something to you. Music, no matter what it is, is hope, it's joy," said Frank Cumberbatch of Bader Philanthropies.

TMJ4 Frank Cumberbatch of Bader Philanthropies.

"It's up to Sal and his peers to see to it that this never happens again," Cumberbatch said.

The Violins of Hope-Wisconsin residency launches this fall, with more than 80 performances bringing music, memory and resilience to thousands — carried now by a new generation keeping history alive.

Here's the link to the calendar of events [violinsofhopewisconsin.org].

A couple events to note:



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip