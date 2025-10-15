Milwaukee sports fans juggle Bucks preseason and Brewers playoff excitement

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee sports fans found themselves in a delightful dilemma Tuesday night, splitting their attention between the Bucks' final preseason game and the Brewers' NLCS Game 2.

The energy was high at Fiserv Forum as fans cheered "Let's go Bucks, let's go Brewers," showcasing the city's sports loyalty.

Greg Sanders brought his sons to the Bucks game but kept the Brewers close to his heart.

"Sorry Cubs, but we're still playing," Sanders said.

Sanders emphasized the unwavering support Milwaukee fans have for their teams.

"From Milwaukee, you gotta show people that we love the Brewers; we support the Brewers. Win or lose, we're still behind the Brewers. We've been behind them for years. Stay behind them," Sanders said.

Fan were decked out in Brewers and Bucks gear, highlighting Milwaukee's passionate sports culture.

Amna Hasan appreciated how sports bring the community together during this exciting time.

"I think it brings everyone together. It's a good sense of community," Hasan said.

Hasan believes Milwaukee deserves more recognition as a sports destination.

"I think a lot of people underestimate Milwaukee as a sports town but I think we're the best small market sports team. It's definitely in the culture," Hasan said.

This October is turning out to be exciting for fans like Ryan Peyton, Roman Kryshak, and Joey.

"It's fantastic. We got the holy trio playing right now. The Packers, the Bucks are starting up and the Brewers obviously," Peyton said.

Kryshak expressed his enthusiasm for both teams while acknowledging playoff priorities.

"I love the Bucks. This is super exciting. But it's the playoffs for the Brewers, so they get a little bit of a head up here tonight," Kryshak said.

