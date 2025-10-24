Milwaukee shoppers are finally seeing relief in grocery store aisles, particularly when it comes to eggs

After months of paying premium prices, families across the city are finding a dozen eggs for under $3 at many local stores.

"They are still pretty high," said Megan Carrara, a Milwaukee shopper. "Definitely bread, cheese, with the egg thing, I've kinda started to go to small farms instead of the grocery store because you can get them for like $2.50 instead of $5."

According to the TMJ4 Price Tracker, eggs that cost more than $5 per dozen last winter can now be found for under $3 at some southeastern Wisconsin stores. At Walmart on East Capitol, I found eggs for as low as $1.97.

Despite the price drops, many shoppers still feel the pinch at checkout.

"What we just got today—it was 50-something bucks, and it wasn't a lot we got, and that's a lot," said Clarence McGee.

Economists point to a rebound in egg supply after last year's bird flu outbreaks forced farmers to cull millions of hens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says fewer new cases and stronger production are easing prices nationwide.

When asked about the price drop, shopper Fanchie Halloway had a simple response: "Crazy, it should've never went up."

Experts add that seasonal demand is down, and people simply buy fewer eggs once the holidays pass.

"The way times are now, we need relief," said Louise McGee.

While this may not provide full grocery-bill relief, analysts say it's the first real sign of relief in months — and Milwaukee shoppers are noticing.

