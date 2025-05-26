MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 25.

Police said the first victim, a 48-year-old, was killed in the shooting. The second victim, a 42-year-old, was taken to the hospital with nonfatal injuries.

Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured near 35th and Florist

The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police said they continue to seek “unknown/known suspect(s).”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

