Milwaukee sheriff's deputies pack 150 Thanksgiving meal kits for families in need

The Milwaukee Sheriff's Office traded their patrol duties for packing duties this week, assembling 150 Thanksgiving meal kits for families facing food insecurity during the holiday season.

At the Urban Ecology Center in Washington Park, deputies worked an assembly line to prepare complete holiday meals as part of a tradition nearly a decade strong. The initiative, supported by the Sheriff's Association and Metcalfe's Market, ensures 150 families will have turkey, vegetables and pies for Thanksgiving.

"We are here packing up food to put together Thanksgiving kits for families in need," said James Burnett from the Sheriff Association.

The effort represents more than just holiday charity — it's about building community connections and showing the human side of law enforcement.

"One of the key parts of law enforcement work is engaging with the communities that we serve," Burnett said. "So often, people see members of law enforcement, and they see a badge, they see a uniform, they don't necessarily see the people behind it. And this allows our agency to engage on a grassroots level and really show them, you're human, so are we. Let's do this together."

For Detective Hobe Love, the work carries personal significance. Love grew up near Sherman Park and now serves the same neighborhoods that raised him.

"We know that people are in need right now; our hearts are with the public. When you put the job to the side, can you help people? And I think that's essentially why we all join," Love said.

Love's own childhood experiences with food insecurity drive his commitment to the program.

"I ain't grow up with a silver spoon or fork in my mouth… times where even growing up we ain't have a lot of food around this time. So just being able to give back, being humble in the position that I'm in — it's being thankful," Love said.

The detective believes initiatives like this help rebuild trust between law enforcement and the community while strengthening neighborhoods.

"I've been in Milwaukee my entire life. I truly believe we can come together as a whole," Love said.

Families will pick up their meal kits Saturday morning at Washington Park, receiving not just food but a reminder that their community cares.

"It really does feel good. You're affecting all these different families, and even the small changes that matter," Love said.

