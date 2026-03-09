Milwaukee sees fewest traffic deaths in 6 years; victims and Vision Zero director say more work is needed

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee recorded its fewest traffic deaths in six years in 2025, according to new city data — a milestone that brings cautious hope to families like Gloria Shaw's, even as they continue to grieve.

Shaw's only son, Xavier, was killed while walking across the intersection of 6th and Juneau by Fiserv Forum. Despite seven cameras covering the intersection, the driver has never been caught — four years later.

"The biggest pain that I have right now is I don't have any closure," Shaw said. "That person took that from me.”

City data shows 57 people were killed in crashes last year, a 19% decrease compared to the year before. Speeding was a factor in 52 percent of fatal crashes last year in Milwaukee, according to Vision Zero.

Jessica Wineberg, the policy director for Vision Zero Milwaukee — a city initiative aimed at achieving zero traffic deaths by 2037 — said changes to street design are among the most visible drivers of the decline.

Wineberg said years of ramping up traffic calming measures is forcing drivers to slow down at the city's most dangerous intersections.

"Visually, it's a lot more narrow," Wineberg said.

Still, Wineberg said the city is missing a critical tool.

"One of the biggest things that we're missing right now is traffic safety cameras. The state has prohibited anyone in the state from using speed or red light safety cameras, and those are proven to reduce fatalities by up to 30 percent," Wineberg said.

Shaw said she welcomes every approach intended to save lives — including sharing her own heartbreak to motivate other drivers to slow down.

"That's great to hear, but we need more," Shaw said. "I am encouraged," Shaw said when asked about the latest data. "I don't want anybody to have to deal with what I deal with on a day-to-day basis."

Shaw said she hopes the progress continues.

"I'm very hopeful that things are going to continue being on the up and up," Shaw said.

