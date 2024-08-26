Milwaukee Schools to close due to excessive heat

MILWAUKEE — Several schools in Milwaukee are set to close part of this week due to excessive heat.

Hot and humid temperatures in southeast Wisconsin could bring about a heat index above 100 degrees.

This article will be updated with the latest closures.

Schools closing and dates:

St. Thomas Aquinas Academy in Milwaukee will close Aug. 26 and 27.

Mary Queen of Saints Catholic Academy will close Aug 26 and 27.

St. Charles Borromeo School will close Aug. 26 and 27.

