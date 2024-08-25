Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dangerous heat on the way

HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED FOR MONDAY (1PM-8PM) FOR DODGE, FOND DU LAC, JEFFERSON, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES.

Dangerous heat is on the way to SE Wisconsin in the days ahead. The warmth and humidity is already building and will peak both Monday & Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory effective 1pm-8pm Monday for Fond du Lac, Washington, Dodge, Jefferson, Waukesha and Walworth counties.

Meantime, the warmth and humidity are getting an early start on Sunday. Overnight lows have only fallen into the 60s. Highs top out in the mid/upper 80s. Heat index values could reach into the lower and mid-90s.

The worst of the heat arrives Monday and Tuesday. Highs top out in the lower and mid 90s - with hotter conditions farther away from Lake Michigan.

Heat index values could reach 100-105° away from the lake. Given the hot, humid and unstable environment, there is a low chance for storms across SE Wisconsin both Monday and Tuesday. Storms will be limited by hot air aloft (a cap). If storms are able to break through the cap, they could quickly become severe - bringing downpours, damaging winds and hail. There is a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather late Monday into early Tuesday.

A Slight (Level 2) risk of severe weather is in place for Tuesday. As a cold front approaches from the West, storms may fire in the vicinity of the front. If they are unable to form (which is also possible), heat index values could reach or exceed 105° in some spots on Tuesday afternoon. The NWS has indicated they may expand heat headlines towards Milwaukee on Tuesday.

After the cold front passes, temperatures moderate later in the week. Another frontal boundary brings showers/storms by late Thursday into Friday.



SUNDAY: Hot & Humid; Partly CloudyHigh: 86 Lake, 91 Inland, Heat Index 90-95°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds; Still Warm

Low: 72

Wind: SE 5 mph

MONDAY: Hot/Humid; Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Storm

High: 91 Lake, 96 Inland, Heat Index 95-105°

TUESDAY: Hot/Humid; Partly Cloudy Chance PM Storms

High: 92 Lake, 96 Inland, Heat Index 95-108°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cooler

High: 82

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Showers/Storm

High: 81

