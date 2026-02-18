Milwaukee Public School Board approves appointment of new commissioner of athletics

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors has approved the appointment of a new commissioner of athletics for Milwaukee Public Schools.

The school board approved the appointment of Matthew Goodwin at its committee meeting Tuesday, according to the school board’s documents.

Those documents show that Goodwin, who previously worked in the athletics office, is set to make $120,000 in the new role, replacing Bobbie Kelsey as the athletics commissioner for the largest school district in the state.

Goodwin’s appointment comes just over four months after internal emails from MPS employees showed that they were notified that Kelsey was no longer employed by the district.

In October 2024, Kelsey's office and position came under scrutiny after two high schools were forced to forfeit their football season wins because Kelsey's office failed to file the proper paperwork with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

TMJ4’s Jenna Rae has reached out to Goodwin for comment.

