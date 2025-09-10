MILWAUKEE — More than a month after historic flooding hit Milwaukee, residents are growing frustrated with piles of trash and logs in the Milwaukee River with no clear plan for cleanup.

"If you look around, everything else is nice, and then it's just like this…what is that?" Milwaukee resident, Key said.

The flooding occurred over a month ago, but remnants from that storm continue piling up and causing blockages along the river, particularly under the bridge on East Pleasant Street.

"It definitely should have been cleaned up by now," Key said.

She enjoys walks along the river. However, the piled-up junk is an eyesore.

"Like, just seeing trash everywhere is not good. It's not good for our environment, it's not a good look for our city," she said.

Milwaukee residents frustrated as flood debris piles up on river more than a month later

Key isn't alone in her frustration. Al Bugazia, another Milwaukee resident, shares her concerns about the accumulating debris.

"Why don't we clean this stuff? I mean, somebody has to be responsible for that," Bugazia said.

Despite multiple inquiries, it remains unclear which agency should lead the cleanup effort.

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District said they don't have a boat large enough to clean up the debris and directed inquiries to the Department of Public Works and the Port of Milwaukee. Both departments were unsure who was responsible for the cleanup.

"I really appreciate you guys directing attention to that," Bugazia said.

The problem has grown so severe that it might require a crane to clear the debris.

"I'm so glad it doesn't smell bad yet. But you can see the bottles, there was a cooler a couple days ago in that thing, and it keeps accumulating and accumulating," Bugazia said.

For Key, the situation goes against basic principles of community responsibility.

"My mama always said like, if you see something, even if you didn't make the mess, clean it up. Like if I could jump down there and pick up a log, I would. But I don't have a boat," she said.

For now, boaters and river walkers will have to navigate around this eyesore while waiting for a resolution.

