Milwaukee Repertory Theater selling its costumes and props for thrift store prices

MILWAUKEE — Rarely do professional-grade costumes and props from a prominent theater go on sale for dirt cheap. But the stars have aligned and a one-of-a-kind event is happening this weekend.

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is hosting a super sale to get rid of all its props and costumes to make way for fresh items and the Rep’s new $78 million theater which will open in the Fall of 2025.

“Costumes and props from over the past 30 plus, I’m going to say 40 year,s and we are having this sale because we need to clear out. We are breaking ground May 11 for our new Associated Bank Theater Center,” Nicholas Hartman, the costume director at the Milwaukee Rep said.

James Groh James Groh tries on one of the costumes for sale at the Rep.

The items on sale are the same ones that have been on stage. These are high-grade props and costumes sold for anywhere between $0.50 to $20. Prices can go higher but the majority of items are within that range.

“We aren’t making money off of this. This is to give back to the community to get it out the door,” Hartman said.

Some of the items for sale are: body parts, lamps, chandeliers, vintage phones, clocks, baskets, boxes, bags, roller skates, top hats, wedding dresses, couches, cameras, fireplaces, and anything else you could imagine would be in a play or musical.

James Groh try on costumes for sale at the Milwaukee Rep...

Milwaukee Rep selling professional costumes for thrift store prices

The super sale is two days. Friday is for industry professionals like other local theater companies and lucky news reporters like myself. I took home a haul for just $32. On Saturday it’s open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theater said shoppers better arrive early. Lines start forming before 8 a.m.

“Elbows out and you go for it. You know what you want and you’re going to head for it,” Hartman said.

You can even buy an old sound mixing board and theater lights.

“If you’ve seen it on our stage it is here,” Hartman said.

Everything that isn’t sold will be donated.

“We have streetwear clothing that we have used in productions or we had to buy, can’t return, not usable, but still have tags on them, so those will go to a women's organization or a shelter.”

James Groh A box of prop body parts for sale at the Milwaukee Rep.

Cups, plates, and other household goods will also be donated if they don’t sell.

Whether you’re a vintage collector, thrift shipper, a re-seller, or a theater nerd like me this is the time to shop for things like lances, armor, wigs, overalls, benches, picture frames, and more.

