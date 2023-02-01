Milwaukee Rep receives $5M donation for new student, community space

MILWAUKEE — The Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation donated $5 million to Milwaukee Repertory Theater's renovation into its new theater and education complex, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Milwaukee Rep's $75 million project will replace its Patty & Jay Barker Theater Complex. They say the major donation will go toward developing its new student and community space which will have its own stage, classrooms, and an events space.

The center will be called The Herzfeld Foundation & Engagement Center, the BizJournal reports.

As of late this month, the Rep had raised $45 million of its overall goal.

The Rep serves more than 20,000 students from hundreds of local schools.

