Milwaukee Public Schools receives $16 million in restored state aid after financial reporting delays

Milwaukee Public Schools has received more than $16 million in state aid that was previously frozen due to missed financial reporting deadlines, though tens of millions remain on hold pending further review.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released the funds after the district failed to meet critical financial reporting requirements. The restored money will support special education services and programs for students who are also parents.

"It's already there in our bank, this is aide that was supposed to be last year, so we've been covering that aide cause, of course, we're still giving services to our children. and so that aide is here and we're ready to use it," said Dr. Brenda Cassellius, MPS superintendent.

Dr. Brenda Cassellius, who took over the district in March, said fixing the district's financial systems is a top priority. She outlined a three-pronged approach to prevent future funding delays.

"We have three streams of work we're doing with our finance department. The first is cleaning everything up and making sure we get our 2024 audit done. The second is setting up a chart of accounts to ensure accounts are speaking to each other and using the right accounting language — you know, easy speak. And the third is building a new technology system, making sure those systems are aligned so we can seamlessly transfer our financial work," Dr. Brenda Cassellius said.

An additional $25 million remains frozen until auditors complete their review and the district's new improvement plans receive approval. Cassellius expressed confidence that the remaining funds will be released soon.

"It should be next month that we will have all the money released," Cassellius said.

For parents like Derrick Patterson-Britton, the financial overhaul represents both progress and concern about the district's management.

"That mistake should have never happened, public schools need it the most," Patterson-Britton said.

While he supports the district's efforts to implement new technology and bring in financial experts, Patterson-Britton said rebuilding trust remains a significant challenge.

"They need to lead by example, trust is just already so far broken, just show us what you can do," Patterson-Britton said.

