Milwaukee Public Schools and parents fight athletic conference realignment that could move Reagan High School

Milwaukee Public Schools is challenging a proposed conference realignment that would move Reagan High School from the City Conference to the Southeast Conference, creating new obstacles for student-athletes and their families.

Under the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association proposal, Reagan would compete against schools in Racine and Kenosha instead of staying in Milwaukee's City Conference. The change would mean longer travel times and later nights for student-athletes.

"Parents who have two jobs, or 2nd and 3rd shift, that they can't pick up their kids after they get back, buses are not always on time, so we get there late," Leticia Vallarta-Romero said. "That means we have 5 to 10 minutes to warm up, opposed to 20 minutes or 30 minutes to warm up."

Vallarta-Romero, whose 16-year-old plays tennis at Reagan, worries that limited warm-up time increases injury risk.

"A senior injured her knee and was out for the rest of the season," Vallarta-Romero said. "So how good do you think she felt?"

Beyond injury concerns, she worries about athletes who rely on city buses to get home at night.

"Especially the ones that live far and who live in areas that are not so calm, and the environment is challenging for them to come home late at night," Vallarta-Romero said.

While some parents welcome tougher competition, many oppose the move. Some are considering transferring their children if the realignment happens.

MPS has formally appealed the proposal, citing transportation, safety and equity concerns. A hearing was held Wednesday, and the WIAA Board is expected to decide on realignment in March.

"Please consider our obstacles and how this is going to affect our students," Vallarta-Romero said.

