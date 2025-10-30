Milwaukee police union ‘overwhelmingly’ votes to ratify new labor agreement

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) announced Thursday that its members have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new labor agreement with the city.

The proposed agreement, which still requires approval from the Milwaukee Common Council, provides across-the-board wage increases; full retroactive pay for 2023-2025; a 15.01% compounded pay increase through 2026; and labor peace between the City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Police Association.

It also guarantees protection from furloughs of officers through at least 2028, which the union described as an important safeguard for officers.

“The MPA fought hard for fair wages and long-term stability, but our work is never done. Officers deserve to be paid more for the dangerous, high-stakes work they perform every single day,” said Alexander Ayala, president of the Milwaukee Police Association. “We can’t ignore that the ‘defund the police’ attitude is still alive and well inside the mayor’s office at City Hall, and this agreement protects our officers into the future. This agreement was not a gift from city leadership — it was earned through the perseverance and professionalism of Milwaukee’s officers.”

The union said the agreement comes only after more than three years without a contract, months of frustration and six days of arbitration, as well as what it described as “exorbitant legal fees incurred by taxpayers because of the hiring of outside counsel by Mayor Cavalier Johnson.”

In the statement, the union also criticized the city’s leadership over what it described as years of inaction and “disregard” for Milwaukee police officers, saying in part, “No city that claims to value its police should ever again allow negotiations to reach this level of neglect and delay.”

The union expressed gratitude for support from the Common Council, particularly Alderman Peter Burgelis, who advocated in July for the city to settle the contract by adding a fourth year.

The MPA is now calling on the Milwaukee Common Council to approve the agreement swiftly.

While not providing a statement, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said the mayor will speak to reporters before an 11 a.m. event in the City Hall rotunda.

