Milwaukee Police Association comes to tentative agreement with City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A tentative, voluntary agreement has been reached between the Milwaukee Police Association and the City of Milwaukee that could end weeks of arbitration.

Milwaukee police officers have been working without a new contract for three years, according to the MPA.

In a joint statement from the MPA and Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the new contract would cover a majority of the Milwaukee Police Department’s law enforcement officers.

The agreement is subject to approval by MPA members and by the Milwaukee Common Council.

Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.

