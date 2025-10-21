Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Police Association comes to tentative agreement with City of Milwaukee

MPD Squad
Sal Dendik/TMJ4
MPD Squad
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — A tentative, voluntary agreement has been reached between the Milwaukee Police Association and the City of Milwaukee that could end weeks of arbitration.

Milwaukee police officers have been working without a new contract for three years, according to the MPA.

In a joint statement from the MPA and Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the new contract would cover a majority of the Milwaukee Police Department’s law enforcement officers.

The agreement is subject to approval by MPA members and by the Milwaukee Common Council.

Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones