Milwaukee Police seek public's assistance finding critically missing 12-year-old Tymari Newsom

Milwaukee Police Department
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 12-year-old boy it considers critical missing.

Tymari Newsom was last in contact with his family the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 12. MPD believes he was last in the area of North 97th Street and West Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee.

Newsom is a 4'8" black male with black, shoulder length dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue blue dress suit and black Nikes.

If you have any information on Newsom's whereabouts, MPD encourages you to contact its District 4 non-emergency line at (414) 935-7242 or your local law enforcement.

