Milwaukee Police seek public's assistance finding critically missing 12-year-old Tymari Newsom

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 12-year-old boy it considers critical missing.

Tymari Newsom was last in contact with his family the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 12. MPD believes he was last in the area of North 97th Street and West Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee.

Newsom is a 4'8" black male with black, shoulder length dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue blue dress suit and black Nikes.

If you have any information on Newsom's whereabouts, MPD encourages you to contact its District 4 non-emergency line at (414) 935-7242 or your local law enforcement.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip