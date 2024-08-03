Milwaukee police release surveillance video of shooting near Hopkins & Locust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released surveillance video on Friday, from a nearby business that captured part of a shooting near Hopkins & Locust in July.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 near Hopkins & Locust, and involved Milwaukee Police Detectives.

Police say two Milwaukee Police Department Detectives were riding in an unmarked squad when they observed a man grab an individual and point a firearm at their head.

Detectives confronted the man.

That's when police say the detectives then stopped and exited their squad car, and ordered the man to get on the ground while identifying themselves as police.

They say the man then pointed his gun at the detectives. Detectives then fired their guns, before he fled the area, and was later found with a gunshot wound.

He was arrested, and later charged.

The detectives involved in the incident were a 50-year-old man, and a 40-year-old man, both with over 10 years of service.

Both detectives were be placed on administrative duty as is routine in an officer-involved shooting, but have since returned to full duty.

According to police, detectives are not issued "body-worn cameras," which is why the surveillance video was released instead.

