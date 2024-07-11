Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with person near Hopkins & Locust, police say

MILWAUKEE — A man has been arrested after exchanging gunfire with Milwaukee Police Detectives on Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 near Hopkins & Locust.

Police say two Milwaukee Police Department Detectives were riding in an unmarked squad when they observed a man grab an individual and point a firearm at their head.

That's when police say the detectives then stopped and exited their squad car, and ordered the man to get on the ground while identifying themselves as police.

They say the man then pointed his gun at the detectives.

Detectives then fired their guns, before he fled the area.

Police say at the time, they did not believe he had been struck by their gunfire.

On Wednesday, July 10, at around 4:15 p.m. officers located and arrested the man, a 28-year-old, near 37th and Locust St.

Police say the man had a non-fatal gunshot wound from the previous night and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The detectives involved in the incident were a 50-year-old man, and a 40-year-old man, both with over 10 years of service.

Both detectives will be placed on administrative duty as is routine in an officer-involved shooting.

A community briefing discussing this incident will be released in the future

