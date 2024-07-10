Detectives exchange gunfire with person near Hopkins & Locust

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for an armed individual who they say exchanged fire with a detective Tuesday night.
The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 near Hopkins & Locust.
Milwaukee Police Detectives say they observed an individual pointing a handgun at another individual.
Detectives say they confronted the armed individual while identifying themselves as police when the armed individual and the Milwaukee Police Detectives exchanged gunfire.
It does not appear anyone was struck by gunfire at this time.
The armed individual fled the scene on foot. This investigation is ongoing.
Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect.
