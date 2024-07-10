Detectives exchange gunfire with person near Hopkins & Locust

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for an armed individual who they say exchanged fire with a detective Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 near Hopkins & Locust.

Milwaukee Police Detectives say they observed an individual pointing a handgun at another individual.

Detectives say they confronted the armed individual while identifying themselves as police when the armed individual and the Milwaukee Police Detectives exchanged gunfire.

It does not appear anyone was struck by gunfire at this time.

The armed individual fled the scene on foot. This investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip