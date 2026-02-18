Milwaukee police release body camera video of fatal shooting of suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have released body-camera footage after officers fatally shot a man following a police chase earlier this month.

Police said the incident began when a 38-year-old man, later identified as Josh Wippert, fled a traffic stop at Fond du Lac and West Locust.

Wippert abandoned his vehicle in the 9800 block of W. Lisbon Ave., and officers pursued him on foot.

During the pursuit, officers saw Wippert with a gun. Officers said they gave Wippert several commands to drop the gun. When he refused, they opened fire, according to police press releases.

The video shows officers chasing Wippert while screaming, "Drop the gun." As he attempts to enter a home, two additional officers appear on scene. The first gunshot can be heard moments later.

The video shows Wippert throwing a gun after the first shots are fired, and then more shots are heard.

He remained on the front porch, surrounded by officers. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police said a 46-year-old officer and a 40-year-old officer have been placed on administrative leave, a routine procedure following officer-involved shootings.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the shooting; the Brookfield Police Department is the lead agency.

The full, unedited video is available online; viewer discretion is advised.

