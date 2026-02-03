Reports: Person shot by police on Milwaukee's northwest side

Multiple sources have confirmed that a person was shot by Milwaukee police Tuesday afternoon on the city's northwest side.
The incident occurred around 4:49 p.m. in the 9800 block of West Lisbon. There is currently a large police presence in the area.
Sources tell TMJ4 that all officers are "okay."
A witness at the scene told TMJ4's Jenna Rae that while she heard sirens blaring and then Milwaukee squad cars chasing a vehicle west on Lisbon.
Watch: A witness at the scene described the police chase just prior to shots being fired
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.
