The Milwaukee Police Department has released body cam footage after an officer and suspect were both shot during an exchange of gunfire June 12 near 46th and Stark Avenue.

Authorities said the shooting happened when the officer was patrolling the area and was flagged down by a community member who reported two men flashing guns.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hampton Heights neighbors agree violence must end after MPD officer shot while patrolling

When the officers found the suspects, they fled on foot. The officer encountered one of the suspects, a 39-year-old male, in an alley. The suspect refused to drop his weapon, according to police, prompting the exchange of fire the left both the officer and the suspect hit.

Two ghost guns were recovered.

The 39-year-old suspect has been identified as Donte Lamont Gladney of Milwaukee. He was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the knee.

He is now facing multiple charges including attempted first degree homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Watch: Milwaukee police release body cam footage of officer shot near 46th and Stark on June 12

Body camera footage released in officer involved shooting

The second suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Devin J. Osborne of Milwaukee. He was arrested without incident and has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, endangering safety and obstructing an officer.

The injured officer is a 30-year-old male with more than 7 years of service. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and is still recovering at home.

This officer is also the officer that discharged his firearm at the suspect. He was placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer involved shootings.

The Milwaukee Police Homicide Unit will be investigating this incident.

