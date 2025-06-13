MILWAUKEE — Following another shooting on Thursday night, this time involving a Milwaukee Police officer, neighbors near 46th and Stark are expressing frustration and desires for change in a neighborhood plagued by violence.
“Kids got guns these days, everybody selling guns these days, it’s just so much crazy stuff going on," said one neighbor named Tiffany.
Her sentiments reflect a growing frustration among neighbors in the area.
"I was devastated," said Valerie Wood about the news that a police officer was shot just outside her home. Wood has lived in the neighborhood for 23 years and says she has seen it change over time.
Watch: Hampton Heights neighbors agree violence must end after MPD officer shot while patrolling
Recent data from Milwaukee Police shows a troubling trend: in the past 12 weeks alone, there have been seven homicides and 37 non-fatal shootings in MPD District 7, marking approximately 130 percent increases in both categories compared to the first 12 weeks of the year.
In a conversation with TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins about police presence in the area, Wood expressed her desire for more law enforcement visibility.
“I would like to see more. Yes, because when I moved here it was nice, then it got a little rowdy, but then it got better, so now I think it's really bad because it's just too much shooting," said Wood.
The community's views on a larger police presence are not unanimous.
Darrion Taylor argued against increasing police oversight, suggesting a more community-centered approach.
“Me, I would probably say no," he said when asked if more police are necessary. "They should come, maybe say 'hey', see how things are going, get to know a person, you know? And then they will get to know a person, and then they will know the feel of the neighborhood, and they will get a better feel of what's going on."
One thing all residents agree on is that the violence must end. They also wished the officer who was injured a speedy recovery.
“I’m glad he made it, cause he's here to protect us,” said Wood.
