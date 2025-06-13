MILWAUKEE — Following another shooting on Thursday night, this time involving a Milwaukee Police officer, neighbors near 46th and Stark are expressing frustration and desires for change in a neighborhood plagued by violence.

“Kids got guns these days, everybody selling guns these days, it’s just so much crazy stuff going on," said one neighbor named Tiffany.

Her sentiments reflect a growing frustration among neighbors in the area.

"I was devastated," said Valerie Wood about the news that a police officer was shot just outside her home. Wood has lived in the neighborhood for 23 years and says she has seen it change over time.

Hampton Heights neighbors agree violence must end after MPD officer shot while patrolling

Recent data from Milwaukee Police shows a troubling trend: in the past 12 weeks alone, there have been seven homicides and 37 non-fatal shootings in MPD District 7, marking approximately 130 percent increases in both categories compared to the first 12 weeks of the year.

In a conversation with TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins about police presence in the area, Wood expressed her desire for more law enforcement visibility.

“I would like to see more. Yes, because when I moved here it was nice, then it got a little rowdy, but then it got better, so now I think it's really bad because it's just too much shooting," said Wood.

The community's views on a larger police presence are not unanimous.

Darrion Taylor argued against increasing police oversight, suggesting a more community-centered approach.

“Me, I would probably say no," he said when asked if more police are necessary. "They should come, maybe say 'hey', see how things are going, get to know a person, you know? And then they will get to know a person, and then they will know the feel of the neighborhood, and they will get a better feel of what's going on."

One thing all residents agree on is that the violence must end. They also wished the officer who was injured a speedy recovery.

“I’m glad he made it, cause he's here to protect us,” said Wood.

