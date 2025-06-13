Milwaukee police officer shot near Hampton Avenue, witness says

MILWAUKEE — A large police presence is forming near 46th and Stark Avenue in Milwaukee where witnesses say a Milwaukee Police Officer was shot in the leg.

The scene is just a block north of 46th and Hampton where less than a week earlier a quadruple shooting left one person dead and three injured.

Prior to Thursday's officer-involved shooting, eight people had already been shot and three had died in a 23-block stretch of Hampton Avenue in less than a week.

This is a developing story. Continue to follow TMJ4 for updates.

