Milwaukee police investigating deadly shooting of 19-year-old

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway into the shooting of a 19-year-old around midnight Wednesday, Aug. 20, according to Milwaukee police.

The victim succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, where they had been receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, police said.

Watch: Milwaukee police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old

Milwaukee police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old

The investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting, the search for suspects, and the location of the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error