Milwaukee police investigating deadly shooting of 19-year-old

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway into the shooting of a 19-year-old around midnight Wednesday, Aug. 20, according to Milwaukee police.
The victim succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, where they had been receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, police said.
Milwaukee police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old
The investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting, the search for suspects, and the location of the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.
