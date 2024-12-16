Milwaukee police investigates shooting threat at Golda Meir School

MILWAUKEE — Several parents picked up their children from Golda Meir School after Milwaukee Police responded to a report of shots fired Monday.

However, MPD said that after looking into the incident, no shots were fired and nobody was hurt. TMJ4 News asked MPD if a gun was located or if anyone was taken into custody. They said no.

Several parents who spoke to TMJ4 were already disturbed over the Madison school shooting and rushed to bring their children home early.

Markeena Hutchins said her daughter reached out to her scared about the situation at Golda Meir.

"I came down here right away," Hutchins said.

"My heart was literally beating out of my chest," Kahri Phelps, another parent told TMJ4.

Phelps said she learned the incident included an online post involving a student and a weapon. She said that another concerned student alerted a parent.

"I'm glad that the student told their parents and the parent came in. They reacted pretty quickly shutting the school down and then did what they needed to do," Phelps said.

In a statement, Milwaukee Public Schools said that staff was informed about threats made about the school community. Out of an abundance of caution, employees followed standard protocol to investigate and identify those responsible.

MPS did not disclose more details about what happened but encouraged parents to review the rules in the Code of Conduct with their children.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip