Milwaukee Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash near 34th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — A 70-year-old died after a hit-and-run crash near 34th and Lloyd in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

The crash happened at around 7:50 p.m. Police say a driver was going north on N. 34th Street when they crashed with another driver who was traveling west on W. Lloyd.

The driver who was going North on N. 34th Street then fled the scene.

Meanwhile, two people in the car that was traveling west on Lloyd were rushed to the hospital. The driver had non-life-threatening injuries. The 70-year-old passenger died due to injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

Police also said they are investigating the crash and anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7219, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

