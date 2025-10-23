Milwaukee police district builds community connections through outreach events

MILWAUKEE — Bringing the community together with local officers is the main goal of Aracelli Arredalo, the lead neighborhood safety coordinator for the nonprofit organization Safe & Sound.
“We are that bridge for residents to be able to communicate with police and also provide information and resources,” Arredalo said.
The group partners with Milwaukee police to host community events and outreach programs aimed at strengthening relationships between residents and law enforcement.
At the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2, two upcoming events are designed to do just that.
One of them is a Drug Take Back event happening Saturday, Oct. 25. Arredalo said the initiative helps keep old medications and syringes from ending up in the wrong hands or polluting the water system.
“We want people to have a correct place to dispose of them,” she said. “We also collect syringes so people don’t throw them in garbage cans where they can hurt sanitation workers. This gives people a safe, free way to dispose of them properly.”
But before that, on Friday, Oct. 24, District 2 will open its doors for a haunted house event for kids and families.
“People will get a chance to walk through the district in a different setting. It’s going to be spooky — dark, with loud noises — but fun,” said Officer Carissa Sanchez.
Officer Sanchez and others will be dressed as spooky characters.
“They get to see us in a different way,” Sanchez said.
Born and raised on Milwaukee’s south side, Officer Sanchez has worked for District 2 for seven and a half years. She said events like these allow her to connect with the community she loves.
“I always hope to spread some type of positive light,” she said. “I want to encourage people to do better and see us as part of the community.”
Both events are free and open to the public.
Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2 Haunted House 245 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207
Event hours: 6 p.m.–9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 24
For more details, click here.
Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2 Drug Take Back event 9040 Good Hope Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53224
Event hours: 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25
For more details, click here.
