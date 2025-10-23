MILWAUKEE — Bringing the community together with local officers is the main goal of Aracelli Arredalo, the lead neighborhood safety coordinator for the nonprofit organization Safe & Sound.

“We are that bridge for residents to be able to communicate with police and also provide information and resources,” Arredalo said.

The group partners with Milwaukee police to host community events and outreach programs aimed at strengthening relationships between residents and law enforcement.

TMJ4

At the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2, two upcoming events are designed to do just that.

Watch: Milwaukee police district builds community connections through outreach events

Milwaukee police district builds community connections through outreach events

One of them is a Drug Take Back event happening Saturday, Oct. 25. Arredalo said the initiative helps keep old medications and syringes from ending up in the wrong hands or polluting the water system.

“We want people to have a correct place to dispose of them,” she said. “We also collect syringes so people don’t throw them in garbage cans where they can hurt sanitation workers. This gives people a safe, free way to dispose of them properly.”

But before that, on Friday, Oct. 24, District 2 will open its doors for a haunted house event for kids and families.

“People will get a chance to walk through the district in a different setting. It’s going to be spooky — dark, with loud noises — but fun,” said Officer Carissa Sanchez.

Officer Sanchez and others will be dressed as spooky characters.

“They get to see us in a different way,” Sanchez said.

Born and raised on Milwaukee’s south side, Officer Sanchez has worked for District 2 for seven and a half years. She said events like these allow her to connect with the community she loves.

“I always hope to spread some type of positive light,” she said. “I want to encourage people to do better and see us as part of the community.”

Both events are free and open to the public.

Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2 Haunted House 245 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207

Event hours: 6 p.m.–9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 24

For more details, click here.

Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2 Drug Take Back event 9040 Good Hope Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53224

Event hours: 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25

For more details, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error