Milwaukee police chief speaks about Officer Corder's death

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the pain is still very raw for the men and women in his department following Officer Kendall Corder's in the line of duty death.

READ ALSO: Funeral set for fallen MPD Officer Kendall Corder

In an exclusive interview with TMJ4's Susan Kim, he emphasized that the needs and wishes of the Corder family are his top priority.

Kim sat down with Chief Norman Wednesday where he also discussed the importance of the well-being of his officers and the new recruiting class currently at the training academy.

"I went out to the academy class this morning to talk with the recruits, to reassure them that we see them but also to thank them, to encourage, but also to thank them," Norman said.

The academy has 26 people in the class, and the chief wanted to reach out to them during this challenging time.

"In this challenging time, there are people still willing to step up and say, 'Put me in coach, I want to serve,'" Norman said.

A visitation for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder will be held at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 11 at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m.

