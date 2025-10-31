Milwaukee parent launches community food drive as federal benefits face shutdown risk

As uncertainty grows over SNAP benefits amid the government shutdown, parents at La Escuela Fratney in Milwaukee aren't waiting for federal action. They're taking matters into their own hands to ensure no child in their community goes hungry.

With the support of parents and the community, the grassroots effort is led by Amanda Seppanen, a single mother and Fratney parent who launched a GoFundMe campaign to feed students facing potential food insecurity.

"It was really motivated by a sense of outrage that our government is actively taking food away from our most vulnerable populations—our children, our elderly, our working poor," Seppanen said.

The response has been overwhelming. The campaign raised nearly $2,000 in just days, with donations continuing to pour in from community members who want to help.

"We really wanted to send a message that La Escuela Fratney is a safe place," Seppanen said.

Those donations have been converted into hundreds of food bags filled with easy-to-make meals and fresh vegetables. Every student at the school will receive a bag to take home, providing relief during uncertain times.

Principal Sarah Cruz says Fratney has a long history of supporting its families, built on strong community connections.

"Families are really connected to each other and really understand each other's differences and challenges. There's always been really strong family engagement since the school started—it was created on the foundation that students, families, and communities work together," Cruz said.

As the fundraiser surpassed its original goal, Cruz says it reinforced the strength of the school's community bonds.

"To see it increase that much just shows that there's a lot of value to our school and our program," Cruz said.

For Seppanen, the initiative represents more than just providing food—it's about offering peace of mind to families during stressful times.

Milwaukee Public Schools says about 700,000 people in Wisconsin could lose access to federal food benefits as the government shutdown continues. In response, the district is preparing to support students and families by continuing to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students, and expanding meal services if demand increases.

In September alone, MPS served more than 550,000 breakfasts and 860,000 lunches. Students in after-school programs will also keep receiving snacks and dinners through Milwaukee Recreation and community partners.

MPS has joined city and county leaders, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Bucks, and local faith groups to launch an emergency food drive, with donation boxes available at all MPS schools.

Anyone in need of emergency food can text MKEfood to 898-211, call 211, or visit impactinc.org/impact-211 to find local food resources.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius says the district is committed to ensuring no one in the MPS community goes hungry and is urging federal leaders to reach a resolution quickly.

"You're helping kids and families that you're never going to meet. Just knowing you're taking a little bit of stress off parents when everything is so uncertain—it's a great gift," Seppanen said.

The work won't stop here. Seppanen is keeping the fundraiser open, hoping to continue feeding families until federal aid resumes. To Donate to The Go Fund Me visit: https://gofund.me/458e90f6c

"The food is one thing, but the peace of mind is another," Seppanen said.

