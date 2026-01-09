The state's latest annual report from the Office of Children's Mental Health shows rising anxiety and depression among youth, with significant gaps in access to care.

The report found a 37% drop in school belonging, with Black and LGBT students experiencing the most severe impacts. For Milwaukee organizations working directly with families, these statistics reflect a daily reality they've been witnessing firsthand.

Watch: Milwaukee nonprofit founder reacts to state's troubling youth mental health data:

Milwaukee nonprofit founder reacts to state's troubling youth mental health data

"It's not so much a medical issue — it's a community issue," said Shawna Morris-Patterson, founder of Faith in Humanity, a Milwaukee nonprofit focused on rebuilding and restoring youth mental health. "You see youth mental health numbers rising, but then you also see community violence and other disparities rising in our community, and it all goes hand in hand."

TMJ4 Shawna Morris-Patterson, founder of Faith in Humanity, a Milwaukee nonprofit focused on rebuilding and restoring youth mental health

The data reveals concerning statistics about Wisconsin's youth mental health crisis. According to the report, 19% of teens have considered suicide, and 9% have attempted it. Despite these alarming numbers, most families report difficulty accessing mental health treatment for their children.

"It's so severe," Morris-Patterson said. "Children aren't able to focus at school on their schoolwork if their mental health is not together."

Wisconsin Youth Mental Health: Key Numbers

School belonging is down 37% in ten years (73.7% → 53.6%) , with the lowest rates among Black students (43%) and LGBT students (39%) .

in ten years , with the lowest rates among and . 52% of Wisconsin high school students report anxiety .

of Wisconsin high school students report . 18% of youth ages 12–17 experienced a major depressive episode .

of youth ages 12–17 experienced a . 19% of teens have seriously considered suicide ; 9% report a suicide attempt .

of teens have ; report a . 60% of families report difficulty getting mental health treatment for a child.

report for a child. 79% of students spend 3+ hours a day on screens (not including schoolwork), and 74% do not get enough sleep on school nights.

Morris-Patterson emphasized that mental health support is essential for children to succeed in all areas of life, from academics to extracurricular activities.

ShutterstockOlena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock An image of a teenager meeting with a psychotherapist.

"If you want a child to thrive in their extracurricular or their strength or their hobby, they're going to have to have healthy mental health in order to do that," Morris-Patterson said.

With the data now public, Morris-Patterson is calling on lawmakers to move beyond reports and take concrete action to address the crisis.

"Definitely invest in our mental health," Morris-Patterson said. "We need funding to create these programs and sustain these programs… it needs to be bigger than what it is."

Office of Children's Mental Health leaders and student speakers addressed potential solutions during a Capitol briefing in Madison. Local organizations like Faith in Humanity continue advocating for increased support, emphasizing that addressing youth mental health doesn't just change individual lives — it shapes the future of entire communities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

