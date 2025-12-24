Milwaukee nonprofit brings Christmas joy to families struggling with rising costs

MILWAUKEE — As families across Milwaukee feel the pressure of rising costs this holiday season, a local nonprofit stepped in just in time for Christmas to make sure kids don't go without.

Faith in Humanity, alongside community partners, hosted a holiday toy giveaway at WestCare on Milwaukee's north side on Tuesday, bringing relief, hope and a little holiday joy to families in need.

At the "Cookies with Santa" event, holiday magic came with a deeper purpose — easing stress and bringing joy to families this Christmas. Kids laughed, parents smiled and for a few hours, the pressure of the season faded away.

"Faith in Humanity is hosting a Cookies with Santa, but also a holiday toy giveaway," Shawna Morris Patterson, Faith in Humanity's founder, said.

TMJ4 Shawna Morris Patterson, Faith in Humanity founder.

The need is real and growing. The organization registered 75 families, serving 200 children at the event.

Each family arrived carrying their own holiday dreams. For the nonprofit's founder, this event is deeply personal and purposeful.

"Our goal at Faith in Humanity is to restore youth mental health, and any way we can do that, whether it be through gifts or whether it be through community outreach, that's what we're here for," Morris Patterson said.

For parents like Kendraya, the help is a blessing.

"It takes a little of the stress to, the worry of the parents, knowing that they can't — their kids can have something. Not just be left out," Kendraya said.

She says the holidays can feel overwhelming, especially for families already struggling.

"It's, it's like a tough, especially after having a C-section. You can barely move. You've got a kid jumping around. You're not supposed to be working. So, you really can't — you don't have the money — it's kind of hard," Kendraya said.

TMJ4 Kendraya & Daughter

For Akayla Ferguson and her 5-year-old daughter Tycia, the event delivered something priceless. One simple Christmas wish came true.

"She said she wanted to take a picture with Santa Claus, and today was the day it happened, and she was so excited," Ferguson said.

TMJ4 Akayla Ferguson and her 5-year-old daughter Tycia

She says programs like this matter because right now, everything costs more.

"Everything went up. Bills went up, every year. So it's definitely a struggle out here for some parents," Ferguson said.

Moments like these are what keep organizers going.

"It's that one time of year where just family our heart all beats at one, you calm down from a busy year and just to be able to come together with family and friends and community, that's what it's all about," Morris Patterson said.

Faith in Humanity says the work doesn't stop after the holidays, with more programs planned to support families year-round

To learn more about Faith in Humanity's mission, click here.

