MILWAUKEE — Angela Henderson was shaking and crying all night after at least 10 gunshots rang out near her home Monday evening, leaving one person injured and her family once again hiding from violence.

"I was like shaking and crying all night. It was bad," Henderson said.

The mother of eight lives near 15th and Concordia, where Milwaukee police say a 35-year-old person was shot and injured Monday night. Home security camera footage captured the rapid gunfire that has become all too familiar in Henderson's neighborhood.

"They came really fast. They were here like a minute after I called because so many people called before me, I think, and the whole street was covered with them. It was scary," Henderson said of the police response.

For Henderson, Monday's shooting was just the latest in a pattern of violence that has transformed her daily life into a constant state of vigilance.

"A lot of times when it's close by, I'll call 911 for help and get all the kids upstairs and get them to hide," Henderson said.

Watch: Milwaukee mother describes fear after shooting injures one near her home: 'I was shaking and crying'

Milwaukee mother describes fear after shooting injures one near her home: 'I was shaking and crying'

She said gunshots can sometimes be heard multiple times a week in the area, taking a severe toll on her mental and physical health.

"Sometimes my heart does feel like it stops. It feels like it skips a bunch of beats and I have really bad anxiety where I shake through my body," Henderson said.

The repeated trauma has left Henderson desperate to leave.

"I pray a lot that nothing happens to us, but I don't want to stay here. I hope we get out soon," Henderson said.

Dee-Dee Davis with the City of Milwaukee's Critical Response Team understands Henderson's fear. Davis works in the neighborhood, trying to prevent violence through community outreach, and she's responded to the area multiple times recently.

"Approximately 4-5 times recently. Given a couple blocks away, there was an incident as well. So we'll be spending quite a bit of time over here," Davis said.

For Davis, the work is about more than crime statistics — it's about giving children the chance to simply be children.

"I want every kid to be able to be a child and not have to worry about playing outside comfortably," Davis said.

The Critical Response Team conducts door-to-door outreach, hoping to address violence before it happens. But for families like Henderson's, the fear remains immediate and overwhelming.

No arrests have been announced in Monday's shooting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip