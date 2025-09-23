MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother whose son has autism is speaking out after the Trump administration announced Monday that the FDA will require warnings linking acetaminophen use during pregnancy to autism risk.

Caprisha Robinson, owner of SJ's Friends Family Child Care, has dedicated her life to her 6-year-old son, SJ, and children just like him.

TMJ4 Caprisha Robinson and SJ

SJ was diagnosed with autism when he was 2 years old.

"I was in shambles. I didn't know what to do. I thought it was my fault," Robinson said.

She thought of every possible thing that could have caused the diagnosis.

"I just wondered what I did to make this happen and how can I fix it," Robinson said.

Robinson said this is a common thought among parents who have children with special needs. The Trump administration's announcement Monday afternoon linking acetaminophen during pregnancy and autism doesn't help those intrusive thoughts.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Washington, as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz listen. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

"Autism is not something you get off the shelf and drink it and say, 'hey, you're going to have autism,'" Robinson said.

When asked if she took Tylenol or the generic version while pregnant, Robinson was clear.

"Absolutely not, I took nothing while pregnant. The only thing I took was prenatal pills. I didn't take anything. I honestly do not feel like autism is linked to Tylenol," Robinson said.

Milwaukee mom speaks out after Trump links acetaminophen during pregnancy to autism risk

The over-the-counter pain medication is sometimes used by pregnant women to treat fevers. It's often recommended for pregnant women experiencing a high fever, since untreated fever itself can pose health risks to both the mother and the baby.

"It is typically considered safe during pregnancy. There is a lot of evidence that suggests that it is safe during pregnancy," licensed midwife Erin O'Day said.

TMJ4 Erin O’Day, Licensed Midwife

The FDA will now tell physicians to warn patients about the risk. Patients like expecting mothers that midwife O'Day serves.

"I would like to see evidence that shows that. Because that is how I inform the families that I serve," O'Day said.

With uncertainty and no new research, Robinson has a message for mothers.

"Don't internalize it. Don't take it personal. Because there is no 100 percent facts of what causes autism," Robinson said.

