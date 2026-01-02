MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is facing a year-long recovery process after being struck by a hit-and-run driver after ordering tacos from a food truck on December 30.

Yamaris Santiago, 30, was walking back to her car after ordering food from a truck near Forest Home Avenue and Lincoln Avenue on the city's south side when a speeding vehicle slammed into her and drove off at approximately 10:31 p.m.

Xavier Ramirez Yamaris Santiago and her son

"I didn't want to believe it," said Xavier Ramirez, the father of Santiago's child. "When I made it to the hospital and saw her in the bed, the way she was — then I had to believe it."

Santiago broke her pelvis and underwent surgery. She will remain hospitalized for weeks, but her injuries require much more extensive treatment.

Xavier Ramirez Yamaris Santiago in the hospital with her son and Xavier Ramirez.

"She needs to learn how to walk again… they're looking at a one-year recovery process," Ramirez said.

WATCH: Milwaukee mom faces year-long recovery after hit-and-run crash near food truck

Milwaukee mom faces year-long recovery after hit-and-run crash near food truck

According to Milwaukee Police, the driver lost control and collided with two parked vehicles and Santiago, who was walking to her vehicle on the 2400 block of West Forest Home Avenue. The driver then fled the scene.

The crash happened so quickly that witnesses couldn't get a clear view of the license plate, but Ramirez is working to identify the vehicle involved.

Xavier Ramirez Surveillance footage of the hit-and-run

"The car was going so fast, you couldn't see a license plate or anything," he said.

Ramirez described the suspect vehicle as a light gray Scion XV with damage to the right side and back. Witnesses also found a Toyota hubcap at the scene that may be linked to the car.

Mike Beiermeister Xavier Ramirez

"The whole right side, the back, should be scraped. We also found a Toyota hubcap linked to the car," Ramirez said.

While Milwaukee police continue to investigate the crash, Ramirez has been caring for the couple's 4-year-old son and launching his own search for the driver. He's asking witnesses who helped in the aftermath to come forward with any information they may have.

"I'm here for her… I'll do everything I can," Ramirez said.

Xavier Ramirez Yamaris Santiago

The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs as Santiago begins her long recovery process.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7219 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip