Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addresses public safety challenges in exclusive interview with Gideon Verdin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson defended his administration's approach to public safety during an exclusive interview, addressing criticism about police pursuits, street takeovers and recent controversial appointments.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Johnson discussed the delicate balance between effective law enforcement and community safety as Milwaukee continues to grapple with ongoing public safety challenges.

When asked about current police pursuit policies, Johnson emphasized the importance of giving law enforcement adequate tools to combat crime.

"As difficult a position as it is, if the police have fewer tools to be able to go after criminals and people causing mayhem, death, or harm or destruction, that makes the community less safe," Johnson said.

TMJ4 "I'm not saying that you're going to, in one fell swoop, be able to arrest every single person. But they will be able to arrest some of those folks," Johnson said.

The mayor also addressed the dozens of street takeovers that occurred over Labor Day weekend, acknowledging the enforcement challenges while expressing confidence in the city's ability to hold violators accountable.

Johnson highlighted various youth engagement programs available in Milwaukee, emphasizing prevention over enforcement alone.

"There are a number of things that are available to young people right here in Milwaukee each and every single day to keep them out of trouble, to keep them engaged in the right path, so that they don't make a poor decision," Johnson said.

Regarding downtown safety improvements, Johnson pointed to measurable results from increased police presence.

"Look at the results. It's been pretty quiet. It's been pretty quiet on Water Street, so that's how I'm measuring it," Johnson said.

The mayor pushed back against criticism that downtown receives disproportionate safety attention compared to inner-city neighborhoods, citing his efforts to grow the police force to its target of 1,725 officers.

"Public safety is not just a policing action, right? Public safety requires everybody to be involved," Johnson said.

Johnson also defended his recent appointment of Adam Purcell, who has a murder conviction, to a city position after facing criticism about the selection process.

"We went through the process from beginning to end. I selected who I believe to be the best of the three. That person ultimately decided to drop out at the last minute, sometimes when you are in a position like this you have to pivot " Johnson said.

Johnson went on to outline Adam Procell’s commitment to service and emphasized that he believes Procell is the right man for the job. He’s asking the public to give Procell a chance before jumping to judgment.

The interview took place in a Milwaukee neighborhood where both Johnson and the reporter grew up, highlighting the personal connection both have to the city's challenges and potential.

