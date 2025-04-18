Milwaukee man wins $10,000 for Wisconsin Humane Society thanks to community votes

Thanks to community votes, Demonte Moore has won $10,000 for the Wisconsin Humane Society's Pets 4 Life Program.

"What an amazing, emotional evening celebrating him and the impact he makes in our community. It was clear just how much this moment meant for Demonte, his family, our Pets For Life team, and so many others in attendance. Thank you so much for voting and sharing your appreciation for him!," said the Humane Society in a Facebook post.

Watch: Local man wins $10,000 for Wisconsin Humane Society:

In March, Demonte was announced as a finalist for the 2025 Community Hero Award by Humane World for Animals. As a finalist he received $5,000 and was hoping to win the money for the Wisconsin Humane Societies Pets 4 Life Program.

The Pets for Life program helps provide free pet care services in Milwaukee neighborhoods with little to no access to pet care resources. They spay, neuter, provide food, and help families so their pets can receive the critical care they need. It’s a community outreach program where a team goes door-to-door, but connecting people with these resources has been made easier thanks to Demonte.

The money will allow the Wisconsin Humane Society to help more pets in need.

