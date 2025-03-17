Milwaukee man needs votes to help Wisconsin Humane Society win $10,000 for local pets

MILWAUKEE — About 10 years ago, Demonte Moore received assistance from the Wisconsin Humane Society's Pets for Life program to help spay his dog. Fast forward to now, and Demonte has an opportunity to help that same program receive $10,000, but he needs your help.

The Pets for Life program helps provide free pet care services in Milwaukee neighborhoods with little to no access to pet care resources. They spay, neuter, provide food, and help families so their pets can receive the critical care they need. It’s a community outreach program where a team goes door-to-door, but connecting people with these resources has been made easier thanks to Demonte.

"So people like Demonte have really helped us. It's one less door we need to knock on. He can help connect folks who might not really know us, understand what we're here to do, and help bridge that gap, maybe having a little more trust in us that we're here to really just partner with them and provide them with what they need," said Lisa Michel-Weis, senior director of community impact at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

"A lot of people need help, and they're really good at their job and they’re some of the kindest people you will ever meet in your life," said Moore, a finalist for the More Than a Pet Community Hero Award.

Demonte said he loves animals, and everyone in his community knows him as the "dog man." Recently, Demonte was selected as one of three finalists for the 2025 Community Hero Award by Humane World for Animals. As a finalist he received $5,000, but can also help the Pets 4 Life Program receive $10,000. This funding will help the Pets for Life program reach more people.

"I want to help the program be the biggest it can. I will do whatever it takes to help this program because they helped me," said Demonte.

"Just getting those sometimes really basic resources not only helps the pet but also the family and the owner. Knowing their pets are taken care of is one less thing they need to worry about," said Michel-Weis.

If you would like to help Demonte win that $10,000 for the Pets For Life program all you have to do is vote for him by April 16.

You can vote by clicking here.

To learn more about Pets For Life, click here.

