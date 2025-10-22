Milwaukee man turns himself in, allegedly confesses to hit-and-run that killed woman celebrating birthday

MILWAUKEE — Court documents allege that the Milwaukee man charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman days before her birthday told police he previously had his license revoked due to a DUI.

Prosecutors say that after the crash, Shanton Jr. Lay, 34, turned himself in, allegedly approaching a Milwaukee police officer on Oct. 11, stating that he was wanted in connection to the crash and that he “******* killed somebody,” according to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 14.

The victim was Keiairra Travis, whose family says she was celebrating her birthday weekend on Oct. 11 with her sisters at Prime Social, a bar near 76th Street and Good Hope Road, when the tragedy occurred.

The complaint details Lay’s alleged confession to investigators a couple of days later, when he allegedly admitted to the hit-and-run, which he said occurred while he was driving his girlfriend’s Mazda.

He allegedly told investigators that, prior to the crash, he was coming from a friend’s house and going to Prime Social, the same club where Travis had just celebrated her birthday.

He claimed he had not been drinking or using drugs prior to the crash. Prosecutors say Lay also told police where to find the car, which they say had extensive front-end damage.

In an interview with investigators, Lay claimed that the victim did not dart out; rather, she was simply standing in the road, and he did not see her until it was too late. Lay allegedly admitted to driving away after the crash, telling investigators that his mind “kind of went black” and that he was scared.

An autopsy revealed that Travis sustained multiple blunt-force injuries, resulting in her death.

Lay also allegedly revealed that his driving status was revoked and that he believes it was due to unpaid tickets and a DUI offense approximately two years ago.

He is charged with knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked — causing the death of another — and hit-and-run resulting in death. If convicted of both charges and sentenced consecutively, Lay could serve a maximum of 31 years in prison and pay up to $110,000 in fines.

The complaint also states Lay could lose his driver’s license for at least five years under Wisconsin law and face other restrictions on operating motor vehicles.

He is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

