Family seeks justice after woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE — Keiairra Travis was just two days shy of her 26th birthday when a hit-and-run driver killed her early Saturday morning in Milwaukee.

Travis was celebrating her birthday weekend with her sisters at Prime Social, a bar located near 76th and Good Hope, when the tragedy occurred. Milwaukee police say as Travis was crossing 76th Street, a speeding vehicle hit her and drove away. She died at the scene.

"I'm broken, I'm literally missing my other half, that's literally how I'm feeling," said Kieanna Travis, her twin sister.

The family discovered the devastating news when they went outside and saw ambulances and police.

"We went out to the front, we saw ambulances and police, and immediately my heart began racing," Kieanna Travis said. "What kind of human being doesn't just stop to check. That's somebody's life, to be taken so soon and just so quickly. It's sad."

Travis is the latest victim of a hit-and-run in Milwaukee. This intersection has seen multiple traffic incidents this year. According to the Milwaukee Police Department's traffic crash data, there have been 33 incidents at 76th and Good Hope since the start of the year, not including this deadly overnight crash.

"Right now she is in a morgue, frozen in a morgue because of an idiot under the wheel," said Bernard Travis, her father.

Milwaukee police say their investigation continues as they work to identify a vehicle and a suspect, leaving the family grieving with nowhere to place blame.

"We want the person who did this to our daughter to come and we want justice for our daughter, Keiairra was a beautiful person, she didn't deserve to die in the middle of the street like a hog, she didn't," said Sheadrean Blanks, her mother.

The family is asking anyone who saw something to help bring Keiairra justice.

"Somebody had to have saw something so come forward, we would appreciate it, bring us some peace with this whole situation," Kieanna Travis said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

