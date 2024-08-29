Milwaukee man pleads guilty in homicide of 12-year-old son

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with the homicide of his 12-year-old son, Jacarie Robinson, last October.

Romuan J. Moye pleaded guilty to the following charges on Thursday:

First-degree reckless homicide

Chronic neglect of a child (consequence is bodily harm)

Failure to report the death of a child

Authorities say Jacarie’s body was found malnourished and decomposing at a home on Elmhurst Road near Capitol Drive, on Oct. 10, 2023.

Submitted Jacarie Robinson

According to a criminal complaint, his body was wrapped in a blanket on the couch and “was extremely malnourished and emaciated, with moderate decomposition of the body."

Inside the home, there was also an overwhelming smell of mold, feces, and decay, and the kitchen contained a large pile of garbage, according to the complaint.

Police said Moye was Jacarie’s father and was caring for him while his other two children were with their mother.

