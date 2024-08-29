Milwaukee man pleads guilty in homicide of 12-year-old son

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with the homicide of his 12-year-old son, Jacarie Robinson, last October.
Romuan J. Moye pleaded guilty to the following charges on Thursday:
- First-degree reckless homicide
- Chronic neglect of a child (consequence is bodily harm)
- Failure to report the death of a child
Authorities say Jacarie’s body was found malnourished and decomposing at a home on Elmhurst Road near Capitol Drive, on Oct. 10, 2023.
RELATED: Father charged; body of boy found decomposing in Milwaukee home (tmj4.com)
According to a criminal complaint, his body was wrapped in a blanket on the couch and “was extremely malnourished and emaciated, with moderate decomposition of the body."
Inside the home, there was also an overwhelming smell of mold, feces, and decay, and the kitchen contained a large pile of garbage, according to the complaint.
Police said Moye was Jacarie’s father and was caring for him while his other two children were with their mother.
TMJ4'S Megan Lee is inside the courtroom and will have more information coming up on TMJ4 News at 5.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.