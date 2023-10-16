Father charged; body of boy found decomposing in Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police charged a man in connection to the death of a 12-year-old boy in a home. Authorities say the boy's body was found malnourished and decomposing and that they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Romuan J. Moye, identified as the victim's father, was charged with the following:

1 948.215(1) Chronic Neglect of a Child (Consequence is Death) Felony B

2 948.215(1) Chronic Neglect of a Child (Consequence is Bodily Harm) Felony F

3 948.215(1) Chronic Neglect of a Child (Specified Harm Did Not Occur) Felony H

4 948.23(1)(b) Failure to Report Death of Child Felony I

If convicted, Moye could face up to 82 years in prison and fined up to $45,000, according to the district attorney's office.

Romuan J. Moye is still on the run and has not been arrested. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Details from the criminal complaint

According to a criminal complaint released on Oct. 16, 2023, officers responded to a home on Elmhurst Road on Oct. 10. There they found the body of the 12-year-old, which was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police said Moye is the victim's father. He has three children, but only the victim was in his care, the other two were with the mother.

On Oct. 15, witnesses were struck by a smell coming from inside.

The complaint states that inside the home there was an "overwhelming smell of mold, feces and decay." The kitchen contained a large pile of garbage.

The boy's body was wrapped in a blanket, on the couch. According to the complaint, "The body was extremely malnourished and emaciated, with moderate decomposition of the body."

'Malnourished, decomposing' 12-year-old boy found in Milwaukee

As TMJ4 News previously reported, a "malnourished, decomposing" 12-year-old boy was found inside a home on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday evening and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Family identified the boy as Jacarie Robinson.

Robinson was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday after being found at a home on Elmhurst Road near Capitol Drive, according to a release from the Medical Examiner's Office. The medical examiner has not officially identified the child. An autopsy was performed Wednesday.

The medical examiner says Robinson was found malnourished and decomposing. Officials believe he may have been dead for days. The medical examiner says the timing of his disappearance could go as far back as Labor Day.

Robinson's brother Jordan shared how he is dealing with the biggest loss of his life.

"I feel hurt," Jordan said. "I want closure for my family. Not seeing our brother growing up hurts."

There are many unanswered questions surrounding the little boy's death. Why wasn't he reported missing? Did anyone from his school notice he was missing? Why aren't police saying this is a homicide but the medical examiner is?

Despite all the questions, Robinson's family, including his 10 siblings, gathered Wednesday evening to honor his life with balloons.

Green balloons filled the sky near the intersection of 39th and Elmhurst. Green was Robinson's favorite color. Family hugged each other a little tighter as they shared messages of how loved Robinson was.

"It don't even feel real," Jordan said. "Just from getting the call and then progressing to today, I woke up and I was just really thinking in my thoughts like, 'Dang my little brother really gone.'"

Jordan says his brother's life was taken too soon. He described Robinson as a happy and energetic kid who loved wrestling.

"I wanted to tell him more and be there for him," Jordan said. "But it didn't happen like that, unfortunately."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

