Milwaukee police investigate 'suspicious death' of 11-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said Tuesday evening they are investigating the suspicious death of an 11-year-old victim.

Police responded to 38th and Elmhurst around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the child's death are yet to be confirmed. It is unclear if anyone is in custody or if police are seeking suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

