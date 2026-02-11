Milwaukee man loses $1,000 worth of clothes after dry cleaner vanishes

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee dry cleaning business has suddenly shut down, leaving some customers unable to retrieve their clothing.

Sun's Family Dry Cleaners, located near 76th Street and Oklahoma Avenue, is now empty after an abrupt closure that caught customers off guard. The business, operated by Tim Yang, stopped paying rent and utilities in mid-2025, according to the building owner, which led to the eviction process.

Phil Sikora discovered the closure when he went to pick up his items. He had dropped off four suits, a pair of pants and three sweaters before the sudden shutdown.

"I just would like to know if I can get my stuff back," Sikora said.

TMJ4 News

Sikora wasn’t the only customer affected by the unexpected closure. Other customers also arrived, hoping to retrieve alterations and other items.

“I pretty much exhausted all my options of trying to get it back myself,” Sikora said about why he reached out to TMJ4 for help.

Next to an eviction notice at the former business location, there was previously a handwritten note directing customers to pick up their clothes at another dry cleaning business about six miles away. However, when Sikora checked there, his clothes were nowhere to be found.

“She let me go through the racks and none of my clothes were there,” Sikora said.

Attempts to contact Yang have been unsuccessful. His phone number has been disconnected, and no one has been able to reach him for almost two months, according to staff at the alternate location.

The building owner confirmed that Yang removed all clothing from the premises during the eviction process but has since been unreachable.

Sikora estimates he spent more than $1,000 on the missing clothing and remains hopeful it will be returned, noting he had no previous issues with the business.

“You’ve never had any issues before when you brought clothing here?” he was asked.

“No, no, nope,” Sikora replied.

For customers facing similar situations with abruptly closed businesses, experts recommend several steps:

Collect all receipts, warranties, contracts and proofs of purchase

If you paid by credit card, check if your card offers purchase protection for refunds or dispute the charge

If the business hasn't filed for bankruptcy protection, consider filing a small claims lawsuit

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error