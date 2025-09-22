Milwaukee man faces obstruction charge after police shooting incident

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is facing charges after fleeing from Milwaukee police and attempting to retrieve a dropped gun before being shot by officers last week.

The incident occurred around 11:27 p.m. near 12th and Greenfield last Wednesday when Milwaukee Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Kenneth O. Cubero.

Cubero stopped, but ran from the scene, resulting in a foot chase. According to MPD, the officers gave Cubero commands to stop; however, he refused and continued to flee.

During the pursuit, police say Cubero dropped a firearm and attempted to retrieve it. At that time, an officer shot Cubero. No one else was struck by gunfire. Cubero was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was arrested. His firearm was recovered, according to authorities.

Cubero was charged with one count of Obstructing an Officer. If convicted, he could face up to 9 months in prison and could be fined up to $10,000.

