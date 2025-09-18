Milwaukee police shoot and injure suspect during traffic stop

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old suspect is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a Milwaukee police officer during a traffic stop that escalated when the man fled on foot and reached for a dropped gun.

The incident occurred Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. near 12th and Greenfield when officers attempted to stop a vehicle, Milwaukee police said. The driver initially stopped but then ran from the scene on foot.

During the chase, the suspect dropped a firearm and attempted to retrieve it, prompting an officer to shoot, according to police. The suspect was the only person injured in the incident.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman provided additional details about the case early Thursday morning. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and has since been arrested. Police recovered the suspect's firearm at the scene.

The officer who fired the weapon is 26 years old with six years of service with the department. Following standard protocol for officer-involved shootings, the officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the investigation.

