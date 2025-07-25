Milwaukee man charged with felony murder as a party to a crime in shooting near MSOE

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing charges for felony murder as a party to a crime after his accomplice was killed in an apparent attempted armed robbery Saturday.

Dominec Deshawn Gaines Jr. was arrested following an investigation into the shooting that occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Broadway and Juneau, just outside the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

A 15-year-old was injured, and a 21-year-old man, identified by family as Raymond Wilson Jr., died from a gunshot to the chest, police said.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by TMJ4, surveillance video from the area shows Gaines, Wilson and the teenager approach a group of four individuals. Wilson and the teen pointed firearms at the group while Gaines began "grabbing at that individual’s pockets, as if trying to take something from them."

The video then shows Wilson run across W. Juneau Avenue where he approached a fifth person and appeared to point a gun at him, according to the criminal complaint. When Wilson turned his back to the person and started running back across the street, the person opened fire.

Multiple sets of spent casings were recovered from the scene. Police also recovered a 10mm handgun "outfitted with a conversion device that allowed it to fire fully automatic."

If convicted, Gaines could face up to 35 years in prison.

