21-year-old killed, teen injured: Community demands safety after deadly shooting downtown

MILWAUKEE — Joseph Hitchler was jolted awake by sirens just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Living downtown, he’s used to a little noise, especially during bustling summer weekends with events like Bastille Days and the Air and Water Show happening. But this felt different.

"I woke up and all of a sudden I hear a bunch of sirens, ” Hitchler said. “It’s usually not here—it’s over there.”

Milwaukee Police confirmed it was in response to a shooting near Hitchler’s apartment at Broadway and Juneau, just outside the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Police said a 15-year-old was injured, and a 21-year-old man, identified by family as Raymond Wilson Jr., died from a gunshot to the chest, according to police.

“He was an amazing uncle, brother, son, and friend,” his family said in a statement. “He would light the room up with a smile.”

His sister said Wilson worked security at Third Street Market Hall and City Social. He dreamed of becoming a hip-hop artist and leaves behind siblings, family, and friends.

MSOE stated no members of their community were involved in the incident; however, residents and regular visitors expressed concern about continued violence in the downtown area.

“It’s disheartening,” said Maliyah Brown and Devin Lacy, who often visit downtown. “It seems like this happens every summer.”

Brown and Lacy said the shooting has made them reconsider spending time downtown.

“Where are the parents at?” Lacy said. “Adults should be fined for their kids being crazy. When I was in high school, they enacted tickets for the parents of teens out past curfew.”

Hitchler, who recently moved to the area, said recent violence has changed how people view downtown.

“It gets lively with Bastille Days and Brewers games—but sometimes it gets crazy violent,” he said. “These are very young people getting shot. That’s unacceptable.”

He said he just talked with his friends Saturday morning after the shooting, who said they don’t want to go out in the area anymore.

“Why don’t they want to come here? The violence. The fights. It’s not good for business. It’s not good for anyone.”

Hitchler suggested designating areas like Water Street as 21 and up.

“You don’t want to ruin it for everybody,” he said, “but you have to do something. You get caught, you get locked up.”

One week earlier, five people were shot outside a nightclub near the 600 block of North Water Street.

Family said the shooting killed 52-year-old Antwan Hogans, known as “Tweezy,” and 39-year-old Kevin Lewis, known as “Bubbs.”

The shooting prompted business owners and residents to call for long-term safety solutions, including a consistent police presence in the popular downtown entertainment districts.

The Milwaukee Police Department is still investigating Saturday’s shooting and is looking for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information can call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

